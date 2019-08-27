December 2019 needs to come sooner

Published 8:53 AM, August 27, 2019

DARK SIDE. Has Rey surrendered herself to the dark side in 'The Rise fo Skywalker?' Screenshot from YouTube/Star Wars

MANILA, Philippines — A new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker went up on Monday, August 26, days after the was exclusively screened at the D23 convention in the US.

While the two minute clip consists mostly of footage from old Star Wars movies, it does offer a few seconds of intriguing video that's sure to leave fans speculating until the movie comes out in December. (WATCH: Carrie Fisher returns in trailer for final 'Star Wars' movie

The movie picks up from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We see Rey (Daisy Ridley) training in the woods, followed by an intense lightsaber duel between her and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

And by the end of the teaser, we see a clip of Rey apparently succumbing to the Dark Side and wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber. But has she really?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in US cinemas on December 20. — Rappler.com