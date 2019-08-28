WATCH: Timothée Chalamet as a young Henry V in ‘The King’
MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser trailer for The King has just been released, giving audiences a look at Timothée Chalamet as a young King Henry V.
In the film, Timothée plays Hal, a reluctant royal who has turned his back on his palace life to live among the people – until his tyrannical father dies, and he is forced to take the throne as Henry V.
As the new king, Henry V must endure palace politics, and face the war his father started.
Known as one of medieval England’s most celebrated warrior kings, Henry V has been the subject of many plays, novels, and films – including several plays by William Shakespeare.
The upcoming film also stars Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Ben Mendelsohn.
The King is set to premiere in select theaters in the US in October and on Netflix in November. – Rappler.com
