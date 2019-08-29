WATCH: The new 'Joker' trailer teases the DC villain's backstory
MANILA, Philippines — A new trailer for the upcoming movie The Joker was released on Wednesday, August 28, giving us a better look into his life before becoming DC's famous villain and Batman's arch enemy. (WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix becomes the 'Joker' in first trailer)
In the trailer, Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a clown-for-hire who aspires to be a comedian but seemingly fails. He then makes a big decision, starting his journey to becoming Gotham's notorious villain.
Joining Phoenix in the cast is Oscar winner Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, and Josh Pais.
Directed by Todd Phillips, The Joker opens in the US on October 4. — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.