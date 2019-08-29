MANILA, Philippines — A new trailer for the upcoming movie The Joker was released on Wednesday, August 28, giving us a better look into his life before becoming DC's famous villain and Batman's arch enemy. (WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix becomes the 'Joker' in first trailer)

In the trailer, Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a clown-for-hire who aspires to be a comedian but seemingly fails. He then makes a big decision, starting his journey to becoming Gotham's notorious villain.

Joining Phoenix in the cast is Oscar winner Robert de Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, and Josh Pais.

Directed by Todd Phillips, The Joker opens in the US on October 4. — Rappler.com