Rappler Talk Entertainment: Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos on love stories and music
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to young stars Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, the stars of the upcoming movie LSS.
Real-life couple Gabbi and Khalil play Sara and Zak, a "made for each other" couple who encounter several missed connections until they're finally brought together by rising music powerhouse Ben&Ben.
The movie, an entry to the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019, promises a love story about two young dreamers with the Metro Manila music scene as both character and backdrop.
Join us as we talk to the two about their upcoming movie and other projects they have lined up! Tune in at around noon on Tuesday, September 3. – Rappler.com
