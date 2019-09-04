RECORD-BREAKER. Kathryn Bernardo has starred in the two highest-grossing Filipino films of all time. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Let there be no doubt left in your mind that 23-year-old Kathryn Bernardo is among this generation's top stars – both in terms of acting chops and box office hits.

The young actress' latest movie, Hello, Love, Goodbye, broke records as the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time, according to its production company, Star Cinema. In the Philippines, box office earnings are typically only released by the studio that produces it.

The previous record was held by another Star Cinema produced Kathryn-starrer, The Hows of Us.

According to Star Cinema, Hello, Love, Goodbye has raked in over P880,603,490 worldwide since its release over a month ago.

The two movies were also directed by one person: the legendary Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The Hows of Us starred Kathryn and her reel- and real-life partner, Daniel Padilla. Hello, Love, Goodbye, meanwhile pairs the ABS-CBN star with another superstar from rival network GMA 7: Alden Richards. Kathryn and Alden form half of what are arguably among the most popular love teams in the Philippine entertainment industry – Kathneil for Kathryn, and Aldub (with Maine Mendoza) for Alden. – Rappler.com