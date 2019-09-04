WATCHMEN. The series is set to premiere on HBO in October. Photo courtesy of HBO

MANILA, Philippines – Watchmen, the new series inspired by the classic graphic novel of the same name, is set to premiere on HBO on October 21.

It will premiere at the same time as the United States, at 9 am, with an encore on the same day at 10 pm.

The upcoming series is not a direct adaptation of the graphic novel, but, like the source material, is set in an alternate history where vigilantes are treated as outlaws. (WATCH: The first teaser trailer for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’)

HBO describes the series as "embracing the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel...while attempting to break new ground of its own."



The pilot was directed by Nicole Kassell, based on a script by showrunner Damon Lindelof.

The cast includes actress Regina King (The Leftovers, Jerry Maguire), Don Johnson ( Miami Vice, The Other Woman), Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk), Louis Gossett Jr. (Boardwalk Empire, An Officer and a Gentleman), Adelaide Clemens (Parade’s End, The Great Gatsby) and Andrew Howard (The Brave, Taken 3).

A Watchmen movie came out in 2009, directed by Zack Synder. The movie starred Billy Crudup, Malin Ackerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, and Matthew Goode. – Rappler.com