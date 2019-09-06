BIFF 2019. 'John Denver Trending' will be featured in South Korea's Busan International Film Festival, happening from October 3-12. Photo from John Denver Trending's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya 2019's Best Full-Length Picture winner, John Denver Trending, is heading to South Korea this October to be featured in the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Arden Rod Condez's award-winning film is set to compete alongside other films from Kyrgyzstan, China, Iran, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. It will be part of the BIFF's New Currents section.

John Denver Trending revolves around a young male student named John Denver (played by Jansen Magpusao) who, after being accused of stealing a classmate's iPad, is cyberbullied. (READ: Movie reviews: 2019 Cinemalaya films, part 1)

Lead actor Jansen Magpusao took home the Best Actor award, while the film also bagged awards for Best Original Music Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and the NETPAC Award for the Full-Length Category at Cinemalaya 2019.

2019 BIFF's local movie line-up also include Raymund Gutierrez's Verdict, Isabel Sandoval's Lingua Franca, and Brillante Mendoza's Mindanao, starring Judy Ann Santos. – Rappler.com