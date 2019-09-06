THIRD FILM. 'Bad Boys For Life' is the newest film in the 1995 'Bad Boys' trilogy. Screenshot from trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back together to take 1995's Bad Boys Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett for one last action-filled, comedic ride of a lifetime.

Bad Boys For Life is the upcoming third film in the buddy-cop Bad Boys film trilogy, coming after the sequel Bad Boys II (2003), and the original Bad Boys (1995). It finds old-school narcotic detectives Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) teaming up once again to take down a ruthless Miami drug cartel.

It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and produced by Will Smith and Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun, Pearl Harbor, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Hawk Down, National Treasure).

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys For Life is slated for a 2020 Philippine release date. – Rappler.com