MANILA, Philippines — Kita Kita, one of the biggest Filipino movies in 2017, now has an Indonesian remake.

On her Instagram page, director Sigrid Bernardo shared a trailer of Cinta Itu Buta (Love is Blind), which was filmed in Busan, South Korea. The Filipino original was set in Sapporo, Japan.

"Ugh.. got teary eyed on this. Congratulations team #KitaKita and #CintuItuButa(@cintaitubutaofficial)! Can’t wait to watch this Indonesian remake shot in Busan, Korea!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo (@sigridandreapbernardo) on Sep 14, 2019 at 5:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEGERA TAYANG 10 OKTOBER 2019 (@cintaitubutaofficial) on May 19, 2019 at 12:01am PDT

The full trailer can be watched below:

Love is Blind is directed by Rachmania Arunita. The movie will premiere in Indonesia on October 10.

The original Kita Kita tells the story of Lea (Alessandra), a Filipino tour guide in Japan. She goes blind and meets Tonyo (Empoy Marquez). They develop a deep friendship and later, a budding romance. — Rappler.com