MANILA, Philippines – You can almost always rely on Black Sheep, the wunderkid production company under ABS-CBN Films, to come out with interesting premises, curious tandems, and the kookiest of concepts.

Their latest offering – an upcoming film that counts on one of Philippine entertainment's biggest stars and a studio's old reliable as its lead stars – threw the internet into nothing short of a frenzy.

Isa Pa With Feelings pairs dubsmash queen Maine Mendoza with former child star and current heartthrob Carlo Aquino.

Black Sheep released a teaser trailer for the movie Monday evening, September 16, and fans, well, they're just trying to keep all that kilig and anticipation in, okay? The hashtag #IsaPaWithFeelingsTeaser trended on Twitter even before the teaser itself was released.

The trailer features the two characters' "meet-cute" and what appears to be their blossoming romance narrated by Carlo's character and set to Juan Karlos' "Buwan." And then, towards the end, a twist – Carlo's character is apparently deaf.

Check out the trailer here:

Maine is among the biggest stars in the Philippines today and is a mainstay over at GMA-7, the rival network of ABS-CBN. Carlo, meanwhile, first charmed his way into our hearts as a child actor in the 2000s. He's since reinvented himself as a heartthrob crooner and starred in Exes Baggage, Black Sheep's first ever movie.

Exes Baggage starred Carlo and his real-life ex-lover Angelica Panganiban. – Rappler.com