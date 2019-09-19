MANILA, Philippines — The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) announced on Thursday, September 19 that Raymund Ribay Gutierrez's Verdict, starring Maxine Eigenmann and Kristoffer King, has been chosen as the Philippines' entry for the Foreign Language Film category of the Academy Awards in 2020.

"We are pleased to announce that the movie Verdict, produced by CenterStage Productions, has been chosen as the official Philippine Film Entry to the International Feature Film (formerly Foreign Language Film) Category for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards or The Oscars. Congratulations and best of luck to the producers of the movie."

Verdict will compete for a slot in the Foreign Language Film category, which will be chosen by a committee. Only 5 films will be chosen from a collection of movies from all over the world.

Thus far, no Filipino movie has made it to the Foreign Language Film category.

Verdict tells the story of Joy (Maxine), who files a domestic abuse case against her husband Dante (Kristoffer).

The movie won a special Juy Prize at the Orizzonti competition of the Venice Film Festival 2019. It was also screened at the Toronto Film Festival and Busan Film Festival. It was screened in the Philippines during the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

The 92nd Academy Awards is scheduled on February 2020. — Rappler.com