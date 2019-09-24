MANILA, Philippines — A new trailer for Frozen 2 was released Monday, September 23, giving us a better look into Anna and Elsa's new adventure.

The clip features a flashback wherein their father tells the story of a mysterious enchanted forest. Back in the present, Elsa starts to have dreams about the forest.

When natural calamities strike Arendelle, Elsa and Anna travel to find the cause. Along the way, Elsa also discovers where her powers are from.

Olaf and Kristoff join the sisters in their adventure.

Frozen 2 is set to hit cinemas on November 22, 2019. – Rappler.com