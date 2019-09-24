LOS ANGELES, USA – With aristocratic elan, Downton Abbey dismissed challenges from Brad Pitt's Ad Astra and Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood to claim top box office spot in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday, September 23.

The movie follow-up to the hit TV series about a British upper-class family and their stately home had the lowest budget of the 3 new releases, at a reported $20 million.

But the film from Focus Features finished a cut above its rivals by taking $31 million in ticket sales over its opening weekend.

With a plot built around a royal visit, the movie was deemed "satisfyingly sumptuous" by the Hollywood Reporter, and "an overstuffed guilty pleasure" by The Washington Post.

Fox's Ad Astra was a distant second at $19 million. Pitt plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.

Lionsgate's ultra-violent Rambo: Last Blood, not aided by disastrous reviews, was 3rd with $18.9 million.

The 3 new releases knocked horror flick IT: Chapter Two off the top spot after a two-week reign, pushing it down to fourth with $17 million in ticket sales.

The Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers – based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York – fell from second to 5th place, with $16.8 million.

J-Lo has won plaudits for her role, with Rolling Stone calling her "dazzling," "electrifying" and Oscar-worthy.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

The Lion King ($2.7 million)

Good Boys ($2.6 million)

Angel Has Fallen ($2.4 million)

Overcomer ($1.5 million)

Hobbs & Shaw ($1.5 million)

– Rappler.com