MANILA, Philippines – Fans have barely recovered from the first teaser of Isa Pa With Feelings – and now production company Black Sheep has broken the internet again with the official trailer for the upcoming film, which stars Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino.

Kapag hindi magkarinigan, paano mo ipapahayag ang sigaw ng damdamin?



Catch Isa Pa With Feelings, Black Sheep's anniversary offering, in cinemas this October 16, 2019. #IsaPaWithFeelingsTrailer pic.twitter.com/hvPs5PncHY — Black Sheep #IsaPaWithFeelingsTrailer (@Black_SheepPH) September 28, 2019

The first few seconds of the trailer are completely silent – but you can already feel the chemistry between the two stars even without the audio.

In the film, Carlo plays Gali, a deaf man who becomes smitten by Maine's character, Mara. As it turns out, the two are neighbors – and as they become dance partners and later fall in love, the pair must learn to communicate their feelings in ways that transcend language.

The film, directed by Prime Cruz, marks Carlo and Maine's first time working together. Maine, who rose to fame as one half of the phenomenon that was the AlDub love team, is one of GMA-7's mainstay stars.

Carlo, who became famous as a child star, has reinvented himself as a heartthrob crooner and leading man du jour, starring in romance films such as Meet Me in St. Gallen alongside Bela Padilla, Exes Baggage opposite his ex girlfriend Angelica Panganiban, and Ulan with Nadine Lustre.

Isa Pa With Feelings is set to premiere on October 16. – Rappler.com