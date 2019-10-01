MANILA, Philippines – Joker will be screened without cuts when it opens in Philippine cinemas on Thursday, October 3.

The film was given the R-16 rating by the Movie and Television Review & Classification Board (MTRCB).

In its official review report, the MTRCB wrote: “Viewers are advised that the film deals with mature themes…There are scenes depicting graphic violence and gore, the treatment of which is not suitable for children, and use of strong swear words throughout. Only viewers 16 years of age and above may be admitted.”

Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, tells the origin story of one of DC Comics’ most infamous villains.

The film has since been hailed by critics, and earlier won the coveted Golden Lion prize at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. – Rappler.com