MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Aquino is no stranger to showbiz – the Filipino actor and musician has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, starting off as a child actor in the late 90s.

Almost every Filipino is sure to know him from the 1998 film, Bata, bata... Paano Ka Ginawa? starring Vilma Santos and 1996's Magic Temple. The now-34-year-old has been landing various television and movie roles since.

Here, we round-up some of Carlo's most memorable acting stints to date:

From 1999 to 2002, Carlo played Jun-Jun Dela Cruz on the ABS-CBN show G-mik.

He also played Norman "Oman" Fidel Gonzales in 2006's Bituing Walang Ningning. In the same year, he was Nestor on GMA's Maynila.

In 2009, Carlo played Larry in Daisy Siete, and then Elvin on Panday Kids in 2010.

In 2016, he took on the role of Marlon Aguilar in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. In 2017, he was Marco Saison in The Better Half, and then Dr. Harold Miguel in Playhouse in 2018.

Carlo played Dimitri "Tri" Montecillo in Ai-Ai Delas Alas' comedy film series, Tanging Ina Mo, which ran from 2003 until 2010.

In 2008, he played Gabriel Reyes in Viva Films' Baler. Two years later, he acted in Working Girls as Tobs.

2011 saw him in I-Libings, 2013 in Shake, Rattle and Roll 14 and in indie movie Porno.

Carlo also starred in 2015's Heneral Luna as Colonel Vicente Enriquez and as Bernard in Star Cinema's Always Be My Maybe in 2016.

In 2017, he starred in Bar Boys and in Meet Me in St. Gallen in 2018 with Bela Padilla. In the same year, he reprised his Heneral Luna role in Goyo: Batang Heneral.

2018 was the year of Exes Baggage, Carlo's successful movie with ex-love team and real-life partner Angelica Panganiban.

In 2019, he played Peter in Ulan with Nadine Lustre.

Carlo's latest role is for his upcoming movie with Maine Mendoza, entitled Isa Pa With Feelings. – Rappler.com