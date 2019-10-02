MANILA, Philippines – The colorful first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is out, and in it Harley Quinn finds new friends following her break-up from the Joker.

In a delightfully twisted version of your standard break-up film, Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn as she navigates life after the Joker and joins a group of vigilantes to protect a young girl, Cassandra Cain, from brutal crime lord Black Mask.

Margot Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn, alongside the vigilante superhero squad which includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Other cast members include Chris Messina as serial killer Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis, aka the Black Mask.

Filipino-Korean newcomer Ella Jay Basco makes her feature film debut as Cassandra.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson. Margot also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, David Ayer and Hans Ritter.

The film is set to be released in Philippine cinemas in February 2020. – Rappler.com