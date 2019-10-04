MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo’s upcoming movie Unforgettable is definitely going to be a tearjerker – and the 'pupcoming' full trailer proves it.

The trailer, released on October 4, shows Sarah sharing the screen with her co-star, Milo the Dog.

In the film, Sarah plays Jasmine, a young woman who takes her newfound furry friend Happy on a long journey to see her ailing grandmother. Based on the trailer, the two walk an incredible distance, face all sorts of challenges, and encounter many strangers along the way.

The film is directed by Jun Robles Lana and Perci Intalan, and also stars Gina Pareno, Ara Mina, Regine Velasquez, and Kim Molina.

Unforgettable hits theaters on October 23. – Rappler.com