MANILA, Philippines – Mystery: not solved? Netlfix's mystery-comedy film Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is getting a sequel, (hopefully) bringing back the kooky, crime-solving married couple for another crazy ride.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original writer James Vanderbilt (White House Down, Zodiac) is in talks to pen the sequel's script, with no confirmation yet if director Kyle Newacheck will be returning, too.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are also in talks of reprising their roles, but no deal has been closed just yet.

Murder Mystery premeired on Netflix in June 2019. The plot revolves around a married bickering couple who go on a European vacation in an attempt to save their stagnant marriage. While on vacation, the two end up in the middle of an Agatha Christie-like murder plot, with them eyed as suspects.

Netflix announced on the same month that the Netflix original debuted with one of the highest numbers of viewers in Netflix history. It is also Sandler's most successful Netflix film so far. – Rappler.com