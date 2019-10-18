MANILA, Philippines – Mikhail Red’s upcoming film Dead Kids is set to premiere on Netflix as the first Netflix Original movie from the Philippines.

Netflix Philippines made the announcement on Instagram, saying that the film is “arriving soon.”

Mikhail also shared the news on Instagram, saying

“Almost two years ago Birdshot became the first Filipino film picked up by Netflix for worldwide streaming. Today, my next film Dead Kids makes history as an exclusive NETFLIX ORIGINAL movie from the Philippines!”

“It has always been my dream as a filmmaker to reach a global audience! Thank you Globe Studios for helping us with this new distribution model. Hope this opens doors for more Filipino productions,” he said.

Dead Kids stars Sue Ramirez, Khalil Ramos, Markus Paterson, Vance Larena, Kelvin Miranda, Gabby Padilla, and Jan Silverio.

The genre-bending film, loosely based on true events, is about a group of high school kids who decide to kidnap one of their classmates – who turns out to be the son of a powerful narco-politician.

Mikhail’s previous films include coming-of-age drama Birdshot, neo-noir thriller Neomanila, and horror film Eerie. He has another upcoming film, Block Z, produced by Star Cinema. – Rappler.com