MANILA, Philippines – What does cinema teach us about the Philippine condition?

Like the first question we asked film critic, educator, and book author Richard Bolisay, this second one stumped him – not so much because he didn’t know what to say but because there was so much to say.

In this episode of Who is the Filipino, we talk to Richard about Philippine cinema, why it’s bad that it’s Manila-centric, why we shouldn’t scoff at movies for the “masses,” and why he is firm in his belief that film criticism should move beyond thumb ups and downs.

Catch the discussion on Spotify, Soundcloud, and iTunes and join the discussion offline. Richard is set to release his book on October 19 at Gateway mall as part of the QCinema film festival.

– Rappler.com