MANILA, Philippines — While Halloween (parties, and the dressing up, at least) is but a recent trend in the Philippines, sharing spooks in the lead-up to undas definitely isn't (remember those Magandang Gabi Bayan episodes?).

Philippine cinema has produced some of the most frightening, suspense, and thriller films that'll give even the most hardened watcher the chills.

Here are 5 movies that you can watch:

1. Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara. The movie follows Barbara, who returns to the Philippines after her sister Ruth killed herself after suspecting her husband Nick of having an affair. Prior to Ruth, Nick was in love with Barbara. Ruth returns from the death to hunt down her sister and seek revenge.

The original movie in 1974 starred Susan Roces, Rosanna Ortiz, and Dante Rivero under the direction of Celso Ad Castillo. The 1995 remake starred Lorna Tolentino, Dawn Zulueta, and Tonton Gutierrez and was directed by Chito Roño.

2. Shake, Rattle, and Roll. No Filipino scary movie list is complete without a movie from the Shake, Rattle, and Roll movie franchise. Since it first started in 1984, the franchise has introduced some of the most memorable episodes (Baso, Yaya, LRT, etc) and has starred some of the biggest names in showbiz such as Kris Aquino, Janice de Belen, Herbert Bautista, Manilyn Reynes, and Marian Rivera.

The Shake, Rattle, and Roll movie franchise currently has 15 movies. The first movie was under Athena Productions. The rest were under Regal Films.

3. Sigaw (The Echo). The movie, directed by Yam Laranas in 2004, follows Marvin (Richard Gutierrez), who has just moved into an old apartment. There, he meets a cop named Bert (Jomari Yllana) who hurts his wife Anna (Iza Calzado) and their daughter. Strange noises and things happen, prompting Marvin to move out. But Marvin and his girlfriend, Pinky (Angel Locsin), still find themselves hounded by whatever was in the original apartment.

The movie also had a Hollywood remake, The Echo, also directed by Laranas with Iza reprising her role.

4. Feng Shui.In Chito Roño's 2004 movie Feng Shui, a cursed Bagua mirror brings death upon a person who stares at it for too long. It starred Kris Aquino and was one of the top horror movies the year it was released.

A sequel, Feng Shui 2, was released in 2014 with Kris and Coco Martin as lead stars.

5. Eerie. The story follows Pat (Bea Alonzo), a guidance counselor who investigates the death of a student who is said to have committed suicide. Her investigation, however, clashes with the rules of school principal Sister Alice (Charo Santos). As Pat investigates, she begins to experience paranormal activity herself.

Mikhail Red's Eerie made the rounds in several festivals before getting a commercial run in the Philippines. It later made waves when it became availale to streaming platform Netflix.

— Rappler.com