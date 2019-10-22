MANILA, Philippines — The final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was posted on Tuesday, October 22 (Monday, October 21, US time), giving a glimpse into Rey's training.

A familiar voice is also heard towards the end — Emperor Palpatine, who seems to have made a return. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is also seen in a fierce fight with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). (WATCH: New 'Star Wars' trailer teases the dark side of Rey)

The trailer also teases a big battle ahead with Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the return of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) to lead the alliance. Rey is also shown hugging General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fischer) before the big battle ahead.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in the US on December 20 and January 8 in the Philippines.— Rappler.com