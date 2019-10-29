MANILA, Philippines – If you thought you'd seen the last of Ju-on: The Grudge's horrors... think again.

The 2002 Japanese horror cult classic is returning in 2020 as the reinvented The Grudge, produced by Sam Raimi (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead, Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Nicolas Pesce and Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary). Pesce is alo directing.

The first trailer, released on Monday, October 28, is what nightmares are made of – excruciatingly slow build-ups, horrific visions, and jumpscares – as it gives viewers a too-vivid sneak peek on the creepily flexible, cackling ghoul living inside the house protagonist Peter Spencer (John Cho) hopes to sell. No sign of little boy Toshio, though. But did you spot the iconic "shower scene?"

The Grudge stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, and Betty Gilpin with Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver.

The original Ju-on: The Grudge of 2002 was directed and written by Takashi Shimizu. In 2004, the US remake starring Sarah Michelle Gellar premiered, which was also directed by Shimizu and produced by Raimi.

The Grudge is set for a January 3, 2020 US release. – Rappler.com