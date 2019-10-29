MANILA, Philippines – Petersen Vargas’ second full-length feature Some Nights I Feel Like Walking won the main prize at the third Southeast Asian Fiction Film (SEAFIC) Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on October 28.

The award includes a cash prize of USD 15,000.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) posted about the win on Twitter, sharing photos of Petersen and producers Alemberg Ang and Jade Castro with the SEAFIC Award jurors: Cannes Cinefondation general manager George Goldenstern, Hong Kong International Film Festival executive director Albert Lee, and Locarno Open Doors head Sophie Bourdon.

BREAKING: Some Nights I Feel Like Walking with Director Petersen Vargas and Producers Alemberg Ang and Jade Castro wins the HAFF (Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum) Award and the SEAFIC Award (Main Prize) at the Southeast Asian Fiction Film Lab, held at Bangkok, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/JJ8oMudAhj — FDCPofficial (@FDCPH) October 28, 2019

The film, which is currently in pre-production, was selected among 5 projects that were part of the third SEAFIC lab, an intensive script development workshop held over 3 sessions from February to October. Some Nights I Feel Like Walking was the first Filipino film to be included in the lab.

The 4 other projects include films from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Petersen posted about the win on Instagram, describing it as “the best thing ever rn.”

Some Nights I Feel Like Walking tells the story of a rich teenager who runs away from home and joins a group of street hustlers who go on a road trip to fulfill the final wish of their dead friend.

The film is Petersen’s full-length follow-up to 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten, his feature film debut which won Best Picture at the 2016 CinemaOne Originals Film Festival. – Rappler.com