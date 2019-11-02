‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel coming in April 2022
MANILA, Philippines – Sony Pictures Animation announced on Saturday, November 2, that the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a part two.
According to the teaser posted on Twitter, the sequel is set for release on April 8, 2022. No further details have been announced.
April 8, 2022 #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/3vG2PJF3L2— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) November 1, 2019
Aside from the date, the 10-second sneak peek shows a glitch video of protagonist Miles Morales' Spidey logo, warping into different styles – perhaps hinting at the many more alternate universes and dimensions to come?
The first critically-acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse film premiered in December 2018. Since then, it's bagged an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Movie Award, and a BAFTA Award. – Rappler.com