MANILA, Philippines – Sony Pictures Animation announced on Saturday, November 2, that the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a part two.

According to the teaser posted on Twitter, the sequel is set for release on April 8, 2022. No further details have been announced.

Aside from the date, the 10-second sneak peek shows a glitch video of protagonist Miles Morales' Spidey logo, warping into different styles – perhaps hinting at the many more alternate universes and dimensions to come?

The first critically-acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse film premiered in December 2018. Since then, it's bagged an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Movie Award, and a BAFTA Award. – Rappler.com