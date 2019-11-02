MANILA, Philippines – It’s a go for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ant-Man 3!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, original director Peyton Reed (Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man) is officially returning to helm the third installment of the Ant-Man film franchise, along with producer Kevin Feige. Reed directed both the first and second films.

The Ant-Man cast is also expected to reprise their roles, which includes Paul Rudd as mini-superhero Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, and Michael Douglas.

A premiere date has not been confirmed yet, but US media reports said that shooting will most likely begin in 2020, slating the film for a possible 2022 release.

No further details have been announced.

Ant-Man 3 will reportedly succeed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in the upcoming MCU lineup. (READ: LIST: Female Thor, new Disney+ shows, and other Marvel announcements at San Diego Comic Con)

The first Ant-Man in 2015 earned $519.3 million worldwide at the box office, while Ant-Man and the Wasp took in $622.7 million in 2018. – Rappler.com