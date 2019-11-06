MANILA, Philippines – After directing Jowable, Darryl Yap is preparing for another movie – Tililing starring Gina Pareño, Baron Geisler, and Donnalyn Bartolome. But unlike Jowable which was a romantic-comedy movie, Tililing is amost impossible to categorize under just one genre.

"It's so hard to determine," Daryl told reporters during the story conference last October 30. "I don't kow yet. But Viva already said na it's going to be a thriller. I don't know with horror but yeah, it has a little horror, meron din kauting (it has a little) comedy, drama, kabaliwan (craziness)."

When asked about the title, Daryl said: "It's a Filipino term for someone who is not sane. And ako when I write,gusto ko yung madaling ma-digest ng tao (I want that it's easy for people to digest the title)."

The movie is also a chance for the actors to show another side of their acting chops. Baron, who recently starred Ang Probinsyano, was asked if the movie was a chance for him to show his comedic side.

"Hindi ko alam," Baron answered. "Ang hirap sabihin kasi because I think it's more of the situation maybe ang magdadala ng katuwaan sa mga manonood. But it's also sad because you'll see how papaano yung condition or paano ipakikita ang mga nurses sa lente nila or paano ikukuwento yung buhay namin."

(i don't know. It's hard because I think the situation will bring the happiness to the viewers. But it's also sad because you'll see the condition or how the nurses through their eyes will share the story of our characters in the movie.)

For comedian Chad Kinis, the movie is a chance for him to show that he's not just a comedian. According to Chad, his role in the movie is a serious one. "It's a chance for me na mapakita yung ibang side ko as an artist not only kasi ayoko na i-stereotype ang komedyante na komedyante kang."

(It's a chance for me to show the other side of me as an artist because I don't want to be stereotyped as a comedian.)

Tililing is scheduled for an early 2020 release. – Rappler.com