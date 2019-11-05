LOS ANGELES, USA – Terminator: Dark Fate opened atop the North American box office this weekend with a take of $29 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday, November 4, but analysts said that figure fell far below expectations.

After all, the 6th and latest installment in the franchise – reuniting stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton with series creator James Cameron – cost $185 million to make.

"A storied Hollywood film franchise has been terminated – at least for the foreseeable future," said The Hollywood Reporter.

The Paramount film has Sarah Connor (Hamilton) fighting to protect a young girl from a deadly Terminator arrived from the future.

Dark comic-book thriller Joker, which is in its 5th week at theaters, took $13.5 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period. Joaquin Phoenix plays Batman's notorious nemesis in the Warner Bros. film.

In 3rd place was Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at $13.1 million. The film once again stars Angelina Jolie playing the evil sorceress, and adds Michelle Pfeiffer as the scheming Queen Ingrith.

New biopic Harriet – the story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and work to help free other slaves – surprised analysts with its 4th place finish, earning $11.7 million.

It was a strong showing for a historical drama. The film has earned a rare A+ CinemaScore rating from audiences, and British star Cynthia Erivo has earned strong reviews for her performance in the title role.

In 5th was United Artists' computer-animated The Addams Family, at $8.3 million. The funny/spooky film features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Zombieland: Double Tap ($7.4 million)

Countdown ($5.8 million)

Black and Blue ($4.1 million)

Motherless Brooklyn ($3.5 million)

Arctic Dogs ($2.9 million)

