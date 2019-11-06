MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for the movie Write About Love starring Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino, and Joem Basco was released on Tuesday, November 5.

Directed by Crisanto Aquino, Write About Love is a story of a young writer (Miles) who meets another writer (Rocco). The two then team up together to finish a love story involving two characters played Yeng and Joem.

The movie is produced by TBA Studios, the same movie company behind Goyo and Heneral Luna.

Write About Love is an official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival and opens on December 25. – Rappler.com