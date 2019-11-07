MANILA, Philippines – Jose Tiglao's movie Metamorphosis, an entry to this year's Cinema One Originals, was given an R-16 rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) after a second review on Thursday, November 7.

The MTRCB board originally gave a X-rating to the movie, which means it would not be allowed to be screened in cinemas.

The news was confirmed on the movie's Facebook page. It will be shown without cuts.

"Nagtagumpay tayong palayain ang paruparo! From X rating to R-16 (16yo and above are allowed to watch the film)! And we promise you that NOTHING has been compromised - no shots or scenes have been cut. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nag-ingay at narinig nila tayo! Salamat, MTRCB!"

(We did it and were able to free the butterfly! From an X rating to R-16. And we promise you that NOTHING has been compromised – no shots or scenes have been cut. Thank you to everyone who made noise and heard us. Thank you MTRCB.)

On his Facebook page, Jose Tiglao thanked those who made noise over the movie's original rating.

"Okay na guys! Salamat sa lahat ng nag-ingay. Narinig nila tayo! Wala din tayong binawas sa pelikula!" (Guys, everything is okay. Thank you for making noise. They heard us. And we did not have to cut anything from the film.)

"Salamat din sa nakausap ko kagabi kahit madaling araw na para magbigay ng advice. Kay Sir Ricky Lee, Kip Oebanda, Eduardo Roy Jr., nay Sarah Pagcaliwagan Brakensiek, Pamela L. Reyes at sa lahaaaaat!" (Thank you to all the people who gave advice. To Sir Ricky Lee, Kip, Oebanda, Eduardo Roy, Sarah Pagcaliwagan Brakensiek, Pamela L. Reyes and to everyone else.)

Metamorphosis, which stars Gold Azeron, is a movie about an intersex person. Intersex is a "general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male."

The movie is one of 8 films to be shown at Cinema One Originals from November 7 to 17 in selected cinemas in Manila and nationwide. – Rappler.com