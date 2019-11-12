MANILA, Philippines – The Mystery Gang is back, and we're about to find out how they came to be.

Scooby-Doo returns for the classic cartoon's first full-length animated feature film, Scoob!, which will explore the origin stories of Scooby and Shaggy's friendship and Mystery Incorporated.

The trailer gathers the whole Mystery Gang as they try to stop the "dogpocalpyse" — an evil mystery surrounding Cerebrus, a ghost dog ready to take over the world.

Scoob! features the voices of Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Will Forte as Shaggy, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, and Ken Jeong as Dynomutt.

The film is set for a May 14, 2020 theatrical release.