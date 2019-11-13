MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for the Filipino adaptation of the Korean tearjerker Miracle in Cell no 7 was released on Tuesday, November 12.

The movie stars Aga Muhlach and Xia Vigor as the father and daughter, Lito and Yesha. Their lives change after Lito is imprisoned for a crime he claims he's did not commit.

Lito later becomes friends with several inmates – Joel Torre and Soliman Cruz among them. The group becomes close to Yesha as she cheers them up inside the cell.

Bela Padilla, John Arcilla, JC Santos, Mon Confiado, and Jojit Lorenzo also star in the movie.

Miracle in Cell no 7 is directed by Nuel Naval and will premiere on December 25 as part of the Metro Manila Film Festival. – Rappler.com