MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) announced the nominees for the 37th Luna Awards happening on November 30 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater.

Nominees of the Luna Awards are determined by members of the Film Academy of the Philippines, similar to the Academy Awards in the US.

Chito Roño's Signal Rock and Kip Oebanda's Liway lead this year's nominations with 9 each in various categories.

Also in the list is Erik Matti's Buy Bust, starring Anne Curtis, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, starring Pauo Avelino.

A Nominees' Night is scheduled on November 20, where the stars and members of the production team will gather together before the awards night.

BEST MOTION PICTURE

Liway (Exquisite Aspect Ventures, VY/AC Productions, and Cinemalaya)

Buy Bust (Viva Films and Reality Entertainment)

Signal Rock (CSR Productions)

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral (TBA Studios and Globe Studios)

Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus (Epicmedia Productions, CineFilipino, Unitel, and Cignal Entertainment)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chito Roño, Signal Rock



Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Erik Matti, Buy Bust

Kip Oebanda, Liway



Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Garcia, Rainbow’s Sunset



Christian Bables, Signal Rock

Nicco Manalo, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Daniel Padilla, The Hows of Us



Dingdong Dantes Sid & Aya

BEST ACTRESS

Angelica Panganiban, Exes Baggage



Glaiza de Castro, Liway

Ai Ai delas Alas, School Service



Anne Curtis, Sid & Aya

Agot Isidro, Changing Partners

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Arjo Atayde, Buy Bust



Soliman Cruz, Liway

Carlo Aquino, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Epy Quizon, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Mon Confiado, Signal Rock

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aiko Melendez, Rainbow’s Sunset



Daria Ramirez, Signal Rock

Max Collins, Citizen Jake



Nova Villa, Miss Granny

Sunshine Dizon, Rainbow’s Sunset

BEST SCREENPLAY

Carmi Raymundo, Gillian Ebreo, Crystal San Miguel, and Cathy Garcia-Molina, The Hows of Us



Rodolfo Vera, Signal Rock



Rodolfo Vera and Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

Zig Dulay and Kip Oebanda, Liway

BEST SOUND

Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Signal Rock

Whannie Dellosa and Steven Vesagas, Buy Bust



Axel Fernandez, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Jason Conanan, Mikko Quizon, and Kat Salinas, Meet Me in St. Gallen



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Michael Español and Roma Regala, Buy Bust



Aped Santos, Liway

Mark Sabas, Signal Rock



Roy Lachica, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Maolen Fadul, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Derrick Bion, Buy Bust



Neil Daza, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Pong Ignacio, Liway



Neil Daza, Signal Rock



Tey Clamor, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Malek Lopez and Erwin Romulo, Buy Bust

Emerzon Texon, Meet Me in St. Gallen



Nhick Ramiro Pacis, Liway

Emerzon Texon, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi

BEST EDITING

Jay Halili, Buy Bust



Marya Ignacio and Noemi Paguiligan, The Hows of Us



Maynard Pattaui and Edlyn Tallada-Abuel, Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes



Chuck Gutierrez, Liway

Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Special Awards:

Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) Lifetime Achievement Award: Ms. Lily Monteverde

Manuel de Leon Award for Exemplary Achievements: Ms. Nova Villa

Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award: Director Wenn Deramas, Director Soxie Topacio

