MANILA, Philippines – The internet freaked out, and the makers of Sonic The Hedgehog listened.

A new trailer for the upcoming live-action/CGI film based on the hit '90s video game was released on Tuesday, November 12, months after the drop of the first trailer, which had many people freaking out online for what they thought was a nightmarish depiction of the blue-furred title character.

The original CGI Sonic had human teeth, fur that looked way too real, and terrifyingly human proportions, but in the redesigned version, the character looks much more like his video game self, with rounder eyes, more cartoonish proportions, and no human teeth.

Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on earth. In the film, Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to thwart evil genius Dr Robotnik's plans for world domination.

The film stars James Marsden as Tom, Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik, and Ben Shchwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The film is set to hit Philippine cinemas in February 2020. – Rappler.com