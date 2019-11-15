MANILA, Philippines – Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin play a "wild rich girl" and "poor chick boy" who fall in love in the upcoming film Wild Little Love.

A trailer for the film premiered on November 13. In the movie, Andrea Brillantes plays Sam, a privileged cheerleader whose parents transfer her to a public school in an effort to tame her out of control partying (though it's not clear how exactly sending someone to a public school will do so).

There she meets and befriends Jake, a less-privileged ladies' man, who helps her adjust to her new school. Of course, the two fall in love, even as Sam's presence in Jake's school – and his world – is only temporary.

The film also stars Carmina Villaroel, Alfred Vargas, and Victor Neri. It was directed by Benedict Mique, and is set to stream on iWant soon. – Rappler.com