MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Cinema One Originals festival named its winners on Friday, November 15, in an awarding ceremony that saw JE Tiglao's Metamorphosis bring home 5 awards, and Giancarlo Abrahan's Sila Sila emerge as Best Picture.

Metamorphosis, which stars Best Actor winner Gold Azeron, is a coming-of-age drama about an intersex person. Sila Sila, which stars Gio Gahol and Best Supporting Actor Topper Fabregas, is a film that explores the intricacies of modern queer relationships.

This year's awards jury included filmmakers Lav Diaz and Sari Dalena, actor Paulo Avelino, critic Emil Hofileña, and Busan International Film Festival programmer Sungho Park.

Here's the full list of winners:

Technical Category

Best Picture: Sila Sila

Best Director: JE Tiglao, Metamorphosis

Best Screenplay: Daniel Saniana, Sila Sila

Best Sound: Immanuel Verona and Vince Banta, Metamorphosis

Best Music: O, Kevin Dayrit; and Lucid, Emerzon Texon

Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino, Lucid

Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco, Utopia

Best Cinematography: Tey Clamor, Metamorphosis; and Carlos Mauricio, Tia Madre

Acting Category

Best Actor: Gold Azeron, Metamorphosis

Best Actress: Alessandra de Rossi, Lucid

Best Supporting Actor: Topper Fabregas, Sila Sila

Best Supporting Actress: Iana Bernardez, Metamorphosis

Special Awards

Jury Prize: Utopia

Audience Choice: Sila Sila

Best Short Film: Sa Among Agwat (In Between Spaces), Don Senoc

Best Student Film: Kapasidad, Tyrone James Luanzon

The 2019 Cinema One Originals festival will run until November 17. – Rappler.com