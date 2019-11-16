FULL LIST: Winners, 2019 Cinema One Originals
MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Cinema One Originals festival named its winners on Friday, November 15, in an awarding ceremony that saw JE Tiglao's Metamorphosis bring home 5 awards, and Giancarlo Abrahan's Sila Sila emerge as Best Picture.
Metamorphosis, which stars Best Actor winner Gold Azeron, is a coming-of-age drama about an intersex person. Sila Sila, which stars Gio Gahol and Best Supporting Actor Topper Fabregas, is a film that explores the intricacies of modern queer relationships.
This year's awards jury included filmmakers Lav Diaz and Sari Dalena, actor Paulo Avelino, critic Emil Hofileña, and Busan International Film Festival programmer Sungho Park.
Here's the full list of winners:
Technical Category
- Best Picture: Sila Sila
- Best Director: JE Tiglao, Metamorphosis
- Best Screenplay: Daniel Saniana, Sila Sila
- Best Sound: Immanuel Verona and Vince Banta, Metamorphosis
- Best Music: O, Kevin Dayrit; and Lucid, Emerzon Texon
- Best Editing: Benjamin Tolentino, Lucid
- Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco, Utopia
- Best Cinematography: Tey Clamor, Metamorphosis; and Carlos Mauricio, Tia Madre
Acting Category
- Best Actor: Gold Azeron, Metamorphosis
- Best Actress: Alessandra de Rossi, Lucid
- Best Supporting Actor: Topper Fabregas, Sila Sila
- Best Supporting Actress: Iana Bernardez, Metamorphosis
Special Awards
- Jury Prize: Utopia
- Audience Choice: Sila Sila
- Best Short Film: Sa Among Agwat (In Between Spaces), Don Senoc
- Best Student Film: Kapasidad, Tyrone James Luanzon
The 2019 Cinema One Originals festival will run until November 17. – Rappler.com