MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the movie Unbreakable starring Angelica Panganiban and Bea Alonzo came out online on Saturday, November 16.

In the film, Angelica and Bea play best friends Mariel and Deena, who friendship is tested by love when they get involved in relationshps that could tear them apart.

Richard Gutierrez also stars in the movie, which was directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar.

Unbreakable opens on November 27. – Rappler.com