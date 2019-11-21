MANILA, Philippines – If The Princess Switch made you feel the Christmas kilig last year, there's more where that came from. Netflix has released a new Christmas film right in time for the holidays, and it also stars Vanessa Hudgens.

In the film Vanessa plays a high school science teacher who runs into a 14th-century knight who ends up in modern-day Ohio via medieval time travel magic. As you can guess, the two fall in love.

Also starring in the film is Josh Whitehouse, who plays the knight.

It has no correlation to Vanessa's other holiday movie, 2018's The Princess Switch, where she plays the dual role of a duchess and a baker who run into each other and decide to trade lives after realizing they're identical.

The Knight Before Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.