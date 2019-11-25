WATCH: Trailer for Coco Martin's MMFF 2019 entry '3Pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon'
MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Coco Martin's Metro Manila Film Festival movie 3Pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon was released on Sunday, November 24.
In the film, Coco plays a cop who is out to prove his innocence after he was framed for the murder of his boss. He is joined by Jennylyn Mercado, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Sam Milby in the movie.
The movie is directed by Coco under CCM Productions. It opens on December 25. – Rappler.com