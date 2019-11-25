MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Coco Martin's Metro Manila Film Festival movie 3Pol Trobol Huli Ka Balbon was released on Sunday, November 24.

In the film, Coco plays a cop who is out to prove his innocence after he was framed for the murder of his boss. He is joined by Jennylyn Mercado, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Sam Milby in the movie.

The movie is directed by Coco under CCM Productions. It opens on December 25. – Rappler.com