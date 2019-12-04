MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die was posted online Wednesday, December 4, with Bond (Daniel Craig) coming back for another mission. (READ: Daniel Craig makes his final outing as James Bond)

In the clip, Bond, who has been living a quiet life, is called on to another mission after his old friend, Felix Leiter, asks for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond also meets old friends along the way and faces a new enemy played by Oscar winner Rami Malek.

The movie also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It opens on April 8, 2020. – Rappler.com