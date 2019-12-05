MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Disney’s live action take on its 1998 film Mulan was released on Thursday, December 5, and by the looks of it, this will be a very different film from the original.

The film tells the story of a young woman who masquerades as a man to take her aging father’s place in war, and where the original film told the story in a bright, playful, kid-friendly way, the remake takes a decidedly more grown-up approach.

The film’s director Niki Caro had said in an interview with Moviefone in 2017 that there wouldn’t be any singing in the movie, breaking the hearts of many who grew up and loved the original film’s soundtrack – which arguably has some of the Disney catalogue’s most well-loved songs.

There is also no sign of Mushu, the slinky, wise-cracking dragon who was Mulan’s sidekick in the original film.

But if the trailer is anything to go by, even without the songs there will be a lot to love – or at least appreciate – with the new film, not least of which is its stunning cinematography and martial arts choreography.

The film’s cast includes Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen as her mentor Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Hun warrior Bori Khan, Yoson An as Mulan’s love interest Chen Honghui, Gong Li as a powerful witch Xian Lang, and Jet Li as the emperor of China.

Mulan will be released cinemas in the United States on March 27, 2020. – Rappler.com