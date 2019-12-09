MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 was released Monday, December 9, giving us new details into the upcoming sequel.

Set in the 1980s, we meet Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as she tries to move on from the events of the last movie while continuing to help mankind. She is surprised when she finds out that Steve Tevor (Chris Pine) is still alive and reunites with him.

We also see a glimpse of Diana's new enemies. There's Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who later becomes Cheetah, and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

The trailer also revealed another costume for Wonder Woman – this time, in gold.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a US release on June 5, 2020. – Rappler.com