TOKYO, Japan – The rain poured hard at one point but that didn't stop fans – and especially the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – from walking the red carpet on Wednesday, December 11, ahead of the film's premiere in a matter of days.

Stars Daisy Ridley (Rey), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), director and producer J.J. Abrams, and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan were in Tokyo, Japan, to promote the film ahead of its global premiere on December 20. In Japan, the final installment of the Skywalker saga and the period to a 9-episode movie series, will premiere on December 19 in select cities.

Check out the fan event held at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will have a limited release in the Philippines from December 20 to 22. It will return to Philippine cinemas on January 8, 2020. – Rappler.com