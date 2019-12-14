MANILA, Philippines – Avengers: Endgame, the grand finale of Marvel's Avengers series topped the list of Google Philippines' most searched movies in 2019, with its much-hyped debut, the internet giant announced Saturday, December 14.

Hello, Love, Goodbye was the second most searched film in the Philippines for 2019 – and the only local film on the list.

The film, directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, starred Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards – their respective networks' most bankable stars – in their first film together. Telling the story of a Filipino domestic worker who finds love in a compatriot in Hong Kong, the film resonated with Filipino viewers both here and abroad, and broke the record for highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time, making over P880 million worldwide within a month.

Other top movie searches for 2019 include:

#3 – Captain Marvel

#4 – John Wick 3

#5 – Bird Box

#6 – Frozen 2

#7 – Aladdin

#8 – Weathering with You

#9 – Aquaman

#10 – Alita: Battle Angel

If foreign work dominated the movie searches, local productions – particularly talent competitions, dominated the searches for TV.

Reality singing competition Idol Philippines, which premiered in April 2019, was the top searched TV show, while another singing competition, Starstruck, came second on the list.

Korean drama Hotel del Luna was the third most searched TV show. Starring Lee Ji-eun and Yeo Jin-goo, it ran in Korea from July to September, and is available to Philippine viewers for free on Viu. Also on the list was Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in May.

Other top TV searches include:

#4 – Kadenang Ginto

#5 – I Have a Lover

#6 – Game of Thrones

#7 – The Voice Kids

#8 – Money Heist

#9 – One Punch Man

#10 – American Music Awards

– Rappler.com