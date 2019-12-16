MANILA, Philippines – Netflix Philippines is celebrating the launch of Michael Bay’s big blockbuster film, 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, with a drone show of epic proportions.

Up to 300 Intel® Shooting Star drones will bring to life action packed sequences from 6 Underground in the sky, making it the largest drone show in the Philippines, according to the streaming platform.

You can witness the spectacle from the Rockwell, Kalayaan Flyover, BGC, and surrounding locations at 6:15 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:45 pm from December 16 to 18.

6 Underground is now streaming, only on Netflix. Watch the final trailer here:

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.

This globe-trotting action adventure is directed by Michael Bay. And when Michael Bay gets behind the camera, Bayhem ensues. The director shared that this is “the toughest movie I’ve ever had to cut.”

Check out these fast facts about Netflix’s adrenaline-fuelled action film:

That insane opening car chase scene

● Actor Dave Franco, who plays Six, didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. He learned how to drive a manual transmission car first before undergoing stunt driving and drifting training.

● The neon green car in the film is an Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrofoglio that comes with a 2.9L V6 Turbo engine and 505 Horsepower. Bay specifically chose an Italian carmaker to highlight the Italian locations where he shot key sequences in the film. It also had the right car built and engine power to do the stunts properly.

● 5 Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrofoglios were used during the entire film production.

World-class locations

● 6 Underground filmed in Florence, Siena, Rome, Abu Dhabi, and Budapest.

● It's is the first movie in recent history to shoot a chase sequence in the city center of Florence.

● It’s the first film to shoot at The Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Rock the Kismet



● The superyacht has seven cabins and the ship is maintained by a 28-person crew. Amenities include a helipad, movie theater, satellite TV, video-on-demand, wifi, Satcom, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, spa, gym, elevator, AC, retractable outdoor fireplace, partial basketball court on the foredeck, and many more

● Beyoncé has rented The Kismet for a vacation with her family

● The film’s production team made a replica of the superyacht so they can safely shoot action scenes and blow it up Michael Bay style

Stupendous stunts



● For the death-defying descend from the Duomo Cathedral’s pinnacle, the production team hired Storror Parkour to do the stunts and train actor Ben Hardy for his character Four. According to Bay, the shot was real, with no digital effects.

● In the opening car chase scene, Bay wanted to film two cars jumping between a 600-year-old obelisk. He has complete trust in his stunt crew, who has never failed.

● In the scene at the historical Medici Villa, the crew built a fake glass window they could destroy, which was only about a foot away from either side of the villa’s 14th-century walls.

Props

● For the magnet wall structure, the production team built a fake steel wall and mounted four 3,200-pound lifter magnets behind it and then filled the space in between with very strong rare-earth magnets. They consulted professors and scientists about the size of magnets they needed to actually make humans stick to the wall.

Neon green everywhere

● One of the director’s favorite colors is, you guessed it, neon green.

● The color pops out throughout the film. Spot a neon green Chopard watch, a skintight dress, language tutorial books, a wetsuit, and of course, a really fast car.

● Alfa Romeo has received multiple requests from their clients to paint their Quadrofoglios the same color as the one seen in the film.

– Rappler.com