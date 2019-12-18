MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is about to begin, and among the 8 competing films is Culion, a historical drama written by Ricky Lee and directed by Alvin Yapan.

The film tells the story of 3 women with leprosy who navigate life in the leper colony they were sent to on the island of Culion, Palawan.

Meryl Soriano, Iza Calzado, and Jasmine Curtis-Smith star in the 3 main roles, with a supporting cast that includes Joem Bascon, Mike Liwag, and Suzette Ranillo.

The film also includes the big-screen comeback of John Lloyd Cruz, who briefly appears in the film as the love interest of Meryl's character.

Ahead of the film's release on December 25, we talk to Meryl, Suzette, and Ricky about what it was like to work on the upcoming film.

Catch the conversation on December 18 by bookmarking this page or heading to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. - Rappler.com