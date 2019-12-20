MANILA, Philippines – The trailer of To All The Boys: PS I Love You was released on Thursday, December 19, and it is, as expected, full of kilig – but this time around, it's not just coming from Noah Centineo's floppy-haired smiley charm anymore.

In the trailer, Peter Kavinsky (Noah) is at his swoon-worthiest. Now that he and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) are a real couple, the two have amped up the romance with romantic dinners, surprise gifts, and promises not to break each other's hearts.

But like any couple, the two also seem to go through some rough patches – which makes it tricky when the charming John Ambrose McClaren turns up. (FIRST LOOK: 'To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You')

Like Peter K, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) is one of the recipients of Lara Jean's old love letters – and he seems to be interested in what she had to say. With him in the picture, Lara may have to confront the possibility of being in love with two boys at once.

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You is set to premiere on Netflix on February 12, 2020. – Rappler.com