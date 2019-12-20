MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) wouldn't be complete without at least one horror film on its line-up. This year, that spot is filled by Sunod.

The film, directed by Carlo Ledesma, became part of the festival's top 8 after (K)ampon was disqualified. It tells the story of a mother (Carmina Villaroel) who takes up a call center job after her daughter falls sick. Things take a turn for the freaky, however, when she takes a rather creepy phone call at work.

The film also stars Mylene Dizon, who plays the call center's mysterious boss, and JC Santos, who plays a manager who helps train Carmina's character.

Sunod is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide as part of the 2019 MMFF on December 25.

Ahead of the premiere, we talk to Mylene and JC, who tell us more about the film, the experience of being on the eerie set, and why audiences should watch it come Christmas.

Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom to catch the conversation. – Rappler.com