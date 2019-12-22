MANILA, Philippines – The crazy daredevils of the stunt-prank franchise Jackass are back for Jackass 4, heading to theaters on March 5, 2021.

According to a Deadline report, Paramount Pictures has taken over the daring brand created by original Jackass members, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine. No official title and cast for the 4th installment has been announced yet.

Knoxville revealed in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that if they did do a new Jackass film, that it would "have to bring in some new younger guys."

"Just to bring some fresh blood into it. We’re sitting on a ton of new ideas. There was so many that we didn’t get to shoot for Jackass 3. We have more ideas than we could shoot for Jackass 4, I’ll tell you that," he added.

There are 3 Jackass movies to date, starting with Jackass: The Movie in 2002, with co-stars Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, and Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011 due to a car crash.

Jackass Number Two followed in 2006, and Jackass 3D in 2010. Collectively, the franchise earned more than $335 million worldwide. Tremaine directed a 2013 Jackass spin-off, entitled Bad Grandpa.

The reality comedy franchise features a group of friends performing dangerous stunts and pranks live on cam, either to each other or in public. – Rappler.com